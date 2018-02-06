Child killed in Maryland City crash

A motor vehicle collision late Monday night on the Baltimore Washington Parkway has left a child dead and two adults critically injured. Firefighters responded to the area of the Northbound Baltimore Washington Parkway near Route 198 for a motor vehicle collision just before 11 p.m. As they arrived on the scene firefighters met the 9-1-1 caller who reported that she believed a vehicle had run into the median strip and down an embankment. The vehicle was not visible from the roadway. A motor vehicle collision late Monday night on the Baltimore Washington Parkway has left a child dead and two adults critically injured. Firefighters responded to the area of the Northbound Baltimore Washington Parkway near Route 198 for a motor vehicle collision just before 11 p.m. As they arrived on the scene firefighters met the 9-1-1 caller who reported that she believed a vehicle had run into the median strip and down an embankment. The vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

Upon investigation, firefighters found a heavily damaged car down the embankment, wedged between trees on its side, with two adult male occupants trapped. Firefighters also found a female child, approximately 6-years-old, in nearby brush who had been ejected from the vehicle. She was assessed by paramedics and declared deceased at the scene. Paramedics requested two medevac helicopters for the two trapped occupants.

The driver of the car, a male estimated to be in his late 20s, was extricated in about 45 minutes and moved to a United States Park Police medevac helicopter which had landed at the scene. The patient was transported to the Trauma Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle, a male also estimated in his late 20s, was extricated 30 minutes later. He was moved to a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter which had also landed at the scene. He was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center also with critical, life-threatening injuries.

