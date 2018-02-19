Chesapeake Life Summer Camp Fairs on horizon

Families can explore summer camps and activities and sign up for programs at discounted rates during two Chesapeake Family LIFE Camp Fairs.

The Annapolis Camp Fair will be Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Annapolis Area Christian School Campus, 716 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis 21401. The Camp Fair will be in the gymnasium.

The Bowie Camp Fair will be Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the City of Bowie Gymnasium, 4100 Northview Dr, Bowie 20716.

Chesapeake Family Life Camp Fairs are free for parents and children to attend. Parents are encouraged to pre-register to receive a list of special discounts available when they register for a summer program at Camp Fair. Parents can register to attend either Camp Fair and find out more at ChesapeakeFamily.com/campfair.

A variety of day camps and overnight camps will be represented, including academic camps, nature-based camps, sports camps, faith-based camps and others. Parents can talk with the camps’ staff to learn about activities, session dates, camper-to-staff ratios, training and more. Kids can participate in hands-on activities at the camp booths and parents can enter to win door prizes.

Related

Category: Events, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB