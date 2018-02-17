Changes coming to the Annapolis Mall food court and Bowtie Cinemas

One of the Chesapeake Bay region’s most longstanding and beloved retail destinations, Westfield Annapolis, has begun a modernization and revitalization program, with construction now underway on an all-new ‘food hall’ inspired Dining Court slated to open this summer.

In keeping with the sleek, modern food halls Westfield has integrated into a number of its premier retail destinations in the United States and United Kingdom – the stylishly designed, bistro-style Dining Court will incorporate an additional 200 lounge-style seats amidst white pendant lighting, colorful cage fixtures, custom-made rope lights and dramatic ceiling sculptures, along with stainless steel and glass fixtures.

All the eateries currently operating in the space – including the popular Chick-fil-A, Charleys Philly Steaks, Five Guys, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, and Panda Express – will remain open for business during construction.

In addition to a new contemporary Family Lounge, recent upgrades at Westfield Annapolis also include the sophisticated makeover of the property’s Bow Tie Cinemas (www.bowtiecinemas.com) – now featuring reserved luxury recliner seating, an elevated hot food menu that can be delivered to your seat, and a state-of-the-art large format BTX screen with Dolby Atmos sound for the ultimate blockbuster experience. A full bar is also scheduled for 2018, adding to the next-level moviegoing experience.

Such enhancements reflect a vision for a revitalized “city center” where fresh food, on-trend fashion, multi-faceted social activities, and a wide range of health and wellness amenities all come together in one place that local residents can visit any time of day – a modern day hub of community, culture and commerce.

“We are focused on reimagining Westfield Annapolis as an amenity-rich environment which caters to our customers’ every need, including the introduction of diverse new offerings far beyond the traditional model,” said Clive Mackenzie, Westfield’s Senior Vice President of Development.

