Celebrate the Year of the Dog with Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi

The Chinese New Year of the Dog begins on February 16, and the Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi is kicking off the celebration with a series of free and low-cost workshops.

The holiday lasts for 15 days. People around the world ring in the Lunar New Year with celebrations of feasting, family reunions, and other festivities.

Each year, Jing Ying Institute celebrates the new year by hosting a variety of free and low-cost workshops that are open to the public. Because we offer so many activities, we celebrate the Lunar New Year for a month.

Featured events for 2018:

Open House with a Chinese lion dance (3:15pm), food, and family-friendly activities; Tai Chi workshop and classes, Self Defense Workshop for Women & Teen Girls (benefitting The Bernie House, a long-term home for a family fleeing domestic violence), and a Chinese Calligraphy workshop (our annual tea tasting is already full).

There will be giveaways and door prizes.

* Kids’ Lunar New Year Classes: Kung Fu, Lion Dance & Music (drums & cymbals) – Wednesday, 2/21 (4:30pm) – For ages 5 to 10. Includes an introductory Kung Fu lesson, information on the Lunar New Year, a small Lunar New Year gift, and a chance to learn the basics of Chinese Lion Dance. A child-size lion head is available for the kids to use along with drums, cymbals and a gong. Arrive 10 minutes early to check in. FREE

* Chinese Calligraphy Workshop: Friday, 2/23 (6:00-7:30pm) – Learn basic brushstrokes and characters from Chinese Calligraphy. Paper, ink, and brushes are provided. $5/person. Must pre-pay to hold your spot.

* Lunar New Year Celebration: Saturday 2/24 (3 to 5pm). Family-friendly event. The entertainment, crafts, food, and EcoAdventures experience are all FREE. Silent Auction for The Bernie House. There will be several giveaways and contests to add to the fun. Arrive by 3:15pm to watch the fun Chinese Lion Dance performance (commonly thought to be the Dragon Dance).

* “Tea & Tai Chi” Seminar: “Getting Rid of Doggone Stress”: Tuesday, 2/27 (7:00-8:30pm): Learn how tai chi can help reduce stress and about its many other health benefits. Then try some basic movements. You’ll also enjoy some premium teas. Suitable for all fitness levels. FREE.

* Self-Defense Workshop for Women & Teen Girls: Sunday, 3/4 (2-4pm). Only $20. 100% of proceeds benefit The Bernie House.

A detailed schedule with dates, times, descriptions, and online registration is available at www.JingYing.org or call 410-431-5200.

