Broadneck barricade suspect identified, to be charged with multiple assault charges

This is an update to a story published yesterday.

The individual in this incident is being identified as 35 year-old Samuel Miller, 35, of the 600 Block of Red Cedar Road in Annapolis. He is currently being held at a local hospital, and upon his release, he will be served an arrest warrant charging him with five counts of first degree assault, five counts of second degree assault, reckless endangerment, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, discharging a firearm, and other related charges. The victims of the assaults were five officers that were shot at by Mr. Miller throughout the duration of the incident. The destruction of property over $1,000 was a result of damage to departmental equipment as a result of Mr. Miller shooting at officers.

No photo is available.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB