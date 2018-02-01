“Herrmann
Brian Culbertson’s Color of Love Tour coming to Maryland Hall

| February 1, 2018
Rams Head Promotions announces Brian Culbertson: Colors Of Love Tour at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Friday, April 27, 2018. Tickets on sale Friday, February 2nd @ 12pm.

Brian Culbertson is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk. Inspired by the iconic R&B-jazz-pop artists of the 1970s like Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, David Sanborn and others, Culbertson has amassed 30 Billboard No. 1 singles and a deep catalogue of 18 albums, most of which have topped the Billboard contemporary jazz charts.

With love, romance and his recent 20th wedding anniversary serving as his inspiration, Culbertson crafted thirteen new songs that will be released as “Colors of Love” on Valentine’s Day.

