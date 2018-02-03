Blackwall Hitch giving away a Valentine’s Day dinner for two

Blackwall Hitch with locations in Alexandria, Rehoboth, Annapolis and Chantilly are excited to present a decadent four course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day for $65 per person.

This menu is exclusively offered on February 14th and will be offered alongside the regular menu from Feb 15th-17th 2018.

This menu features Lobster Bisque, their special Blackwall Beauties Oysters topped with Cucumber Salsa & Caviar, a Filet and Lobster Duo, Baked Grouper, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Cheesecake S’mores and much more!

For more information please visit their website where you can sign up for a chance to win Valentine’s dinner for two.

