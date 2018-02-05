BGE sending crews to Puerto Rico to aid in recovery

BGE is deploying crews to help restore electric service in Puerto Rico as part of a contingent of Exelon utilities responding to the request to provide mutual assistance. BGE joins its sister utilities – Atlantic City Electric, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco – in repairing infrastructure destroyed during the hurricane in September.

Twenty-one BGE line workers and support staff are expected to depart for Puerto Rico in mid-February. In advance of their departure, BGE vehicles including bucket trucks, are being transported via barge to the island. Those vehicles are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico in early February.

“We are happy to provide assistance to the people of Puerto Rico and do so without jeopardizing our ability to respond to outages in our central Maryland service area, said Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of BGE. “Our employees look forward to helping Puerto Rico rebuild its electric system and are committed to making a significant impact in getting Puerto Rico back to normal.”

BGE’s support comes after the Edison Electric Institute EEI and other power industry groups received a request from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for mainland companies to provide assistance. Exelon is sending approximately 140 utility workers as part of the U.S. response, bringing to nearly 1,500, the number of restoration personnel from EEI member companies. With these additional crews, including the Exelon team, the total number of power restoration workers will increase to more than 5,500.

In addition to deploying restoration crews to Puerto Rico and other areas affected by recent hurricanes, BGE employees, along with the Exelon Foundation, have contributed more than $800,000 to disaster relief efforts, including aid to Puerto Rico.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS