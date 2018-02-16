BGE launches new free app

BGE recently launched its free mobile app, which allows customers to easily access account information on the go. Featuring fingerprint login, push alerts and swipe to pay, the app makes it simple for residential and commercial customers to manage accounts on smartphones and tablets.

“We are always looking to create more options for our customers to interact with us in the ways that are most convenient to them,” said Rodney Oddoye, vice president of customer operations and chief customer officer for BGE. “Mobile is increasingly the preferred platform for many people, so we are excited to make it easier than ever for customers to manage their BGE experience through an app.”

The BGE app allows customers to:

View energy usage

View Energy Savings Day credits

Adjust PeakRewards℠ thermostats

Receive alerts and set preferences

Make payments and compare bills

Review account history, usage data and trends

View a bill forecast and sign up for ePay

Sign up for eBill paperless billing

Report power outages, check service restoration status and view the outage map

Manage multiple accounts at once

More than 20,000 BGE customers have already downloaded an initial version of the app, with limited features released in late 2017, and will receive additional features when they update their app. The expanded-featured BGE app is available today at the Apple Store or GooglePlay.

