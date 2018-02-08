Baysox getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit

Let’s be honest baseball fans, a lot of us are single and you are all secretly hoping to meet that special someone every time you come out to the ballpark. Perhaps you’ll run into that person who gives you the thrill of a walk-off home run. Well, you just might be in luck thanks to the Bowie Baysox Singles Night Out Package!

With Singles Awareness Day right around the corner, the Baysox have unveiled a Singles Night Out Package that is perfect for you or the single baseball fan in your life this year.

The Singles Night Out package is just $30 and includes one undated box seat ticket to a Baysox home game of your choice in 2018, one ballpark hot dog, one beer or glass of wine, a soft serve ice cream cone/cup, a carousel ride in Louie’s kids park and a pair of comfy Baysox socks to enjoy at home while cozying up to watch a movie or television show.

For those folks that will be spending time with their significant other on Valentine’s Day this year, Louie’s Endless Love Pack is available for $65. The package features four undated box seat tickets for a pair of date nights at Prince George’s Stadium this year, six red roses courtesy of 73 Daisies in Bowie, a Valentine’s Day card from Louie & Rocko and more. Fans purchasing this special package can even have it personally delivered to their special someone by Baysox Mascot Louie on Valentine’s Day!

One thing that both singles and those in a relationship can agree on is that we all remember our kid to be the coolest kid in school.

Louie’s Hugs & Kisses Pack is available at $24 for kids ages 3-12 and includes two undated reserved seat tickets for a Baysox game in 2018, Six Louie’s Kids Park ticket vouchers, a Valentine’s Day Card from Louie & Rocko and more.

All three packs can be ordered online at baysoxshop.com.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysoxshop.com. The team’s 2018 home opener will be Thursday, April 5 against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

