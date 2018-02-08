“ATOMIC HOMEFRONT” Director comes to Annapolis for February 11th screening to discuss the ticking time bomb that may be impacting you!

What’s in your backyard could be a ticking time bomb. Maryland has 20+ Superfund Sites, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Priorities List. This is any land that has been contaminated by hazardous waste and identified for cleanup because of the risk it poses to human health and/or the environment. It’s a potential health hazard and death sentence for many in America whose residential homes are located near toxic waste sites.

In a new documentary, “ATOMIC HOMEFRONT” exposes the devastating impact of living near secretly dumped radioactive waste. The documentary focuses on St. Louis where, back in 1942, the US government processed uranium for the first atomic bombs. Over the next 25 years, the radioactive waste from the St. Louis processing center was moved to nearby suburban sites, ultimately dumping toxic waste into the West Lake Landfill in North St. Louis County. Until recently, many residents living near the landfill were unaware of the waste being a deadly threat.

“ATOMIC HOMEFRONT” screens at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Main Auditorium, in Annapolis on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 4 pm. Director Rebecca Cammisa will be at the screening for a Q&A session after the film. The monthly screenings are made possible through a new partnership between the Annapolis Film Festival and the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. Doors open at 3pm. Buy Tickets in advance at http://annapolisfilmfestival.com for $13/adult or $10/seniors and students with ID.

In “ATOMIC HOMEFRONT” two-time Oscar-nominated documentary director Rebecca Cammisa spotlights Coldwater Creek families who grew up just miles outside of the contaminated landfill and are now dealing with the devastating health repercussions: stage four cancers, birth defects, and other diseases, possibly the result of ionizing radiation from the creek and its historic flooding. Cammisa also follows a group of concerned residents who live adjacent to an uncontrolled subsurface fire that is moving towards the radioactive waste at the Landfill. Since 2014, “Just Moms,” a group of moms-turned-advocates, have been fighting to get answers from big corporations, the EPA and other government agencies. Meanwhile, the community group “Coldwater Creek – Just the Facts” has been educating the community, working for inclusion in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act and pushing for additional testing and remediation.

“This is a must-see documentary for everyone. It’s not just about the suburbs of St. Louis. This is about any town in America. There are so many of these Superfund sites and we are just now seeing the devastating health effects,” said Derek Horne, Director of Programming at the Annapolis Film Festival.

