ASO’s Concert of Tastes on the Bay to be held April 8th

| February 1, 2018
friends of ASOThe Friends of the Annapolis Symphony (FASO) will hold its annual Concert of Taste on April 8, 2018 at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, five o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening.

Now in its 38th year, “Concert of Tastes on the Bay” will feature the best restaurants in Annapolis including new and old favorites. Music by Len Michard’s Sharp Five quintet, a Golden Chance Raffle and special auction items will round out the evening with a beautiful view of the Chesapeake Bay.

All proceeds go to the many and varied youth education and community outreach programs of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO).

Tickets may be purchased on the ASO website, www.annapolissymphony.org, or via check sent to FASO, P.O. Box 1974, Annapolis, MD 21404 for $85.00 per person.

