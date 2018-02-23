Artist and author Tiffany Carmouche to teach at West Arundel Creative Arts this spring

West Arundel Creative Arts (WACA) is excited to announce the addition of Tiffany Carmouche to its teaching staff. Tiffany will teach five classes beginning March 12 focused on art, theater and cultural exploration.

“Tiffany is an incredible, eclectic talent who will bring a new energy to our team,” said Rebecca Kotraba-Bhargava, president of WACA. “The students in her classes will be in for a unique experience taught by a woman whose passion for the arts and the world shine through in her lessons.”

WACA offers an array of visual and performing art classes for children at its Hanover location on Dorsey Rd. Class times vary to accommodate homeschoolers, preschoolers and even high schoolers and are designed for all experience levels. To learn more about the classes being offering from March 12 to May 18, visit www.WACArts.com/classes.

