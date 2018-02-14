Art Garfunkel coming to Annapolis

Rams Head Promotions announces Art Garfunkel at Francis Scott Key Auditorium on St. John’s College campus in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Tickets on sale Friday, February 16 @ 12pm.

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent being SOME ENCHANTED EVENING in 2007.

Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow NYC native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” among others, is one of the biggest selling albums ever.

Garfunkel’s new book, “What Is It All But Luminous (Notes From An Underground Man)” was released in September of 2017 by Alfred A. Knopf.

Show Details

Art Garfunkel

Francis Scott Key Auditorium at St. John’s College | 60 College Avenue | Annapolis, MD

Sunday, April 8, 2018 | 8pm

Tickets

On Sale: February 16 @ 12pm

Tickets Available | www.ramsheadonstage.com | Rams Head On Stage Box Office

$80-$95

