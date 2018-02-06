Arnold teen charged with manslaughter after beating his 72-year old grandmother

On Sunday, October 8, 2017 at approximately 6:41 p.m., officers responded for an assault in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue in Arnold. Victims stated to officers that Joel Johnson-Liphart, a nineteen year old male who resides at that address, got into an argument in the residence and began assaulting his family members. During the assault, he injured his seventy-two year old grandmother, Doreatha Hoagland.

Mr. Johnson-Liphart was taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center for an injury to his hand while Mrs. Hoagland was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for an injury to her face. While being treated at Shock Trauma, Ms. Hoagland’s health deteriorated and she was pronounced deceased on Monday, October 23, 2017. The Office of the Chief Medical examiner performed an autopsy on Ms. Hoagland and pended the final cause and manner upon review of her medical treatment records.

Anne Arundel County Homicide detectives were notified of Ms. Hoagland’s passing and began a death investigation. Through interviews it was learned that on October 8, 2017, Mr. Johnson-Liphart became upset and assaulted his forty-five year old mother and his twenty-four year old sister along with pushing and assaulting Ms. Hoagland. On October 26, 2017, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Mr. Johnson-Liphart for first degree assault, second degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment for the assault on his mother. He was also charged with the second degree assault of his sister and Ms. Hoagland. As a result, he was placed at Sheppard Enoch Pratt Hospital.

On Saturday, January 20, 2018, after review of Mrs. Hoaglands’ medical records the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Ms. Hoagland’s cause of death as multiple injuries with complications and the manner being homicide. Homicide detectives worked with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Friday, February 2, 2018 Joel Johnson-Liphart was indicted with Involuntary Manslaughter in regards to the death of his grandmother, Ms. Hoagland. Mrs. Hoagland marks the fourteenth homicide for Anne Arundel County in 2017.

