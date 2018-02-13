Anne Arundel’s health officer makes position at State permanent

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that County Health Officer Dr. Jinlene Chan has accepted a position as Assistant Secretary at the Maryland Department of Health.

“Anne Arundel County has been blessed to have such a dedicated health professional like Jinlene serving our citizens,” said Schuh. “We will her miss her dedication in the fight against the opioid epidemic and her passion for improving the health of all our residents.”

Since May 2017, Dr. Chan had been serving as Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health. In her new role, she will provide management oversight of the state chronic care and developmental disability hospitals and also determine the current and future post-acute and chronic care needs in Maryland. She will also provide leadership and oversight for priority initiatives throughout the Department as well as program management direction on behalf of the Secretary to coordinate state population health and health equity goals.

Dr. Chan had served as Anne Arundel County Health Officer since 2012. She joined the Anne Arundel County Health Department in 2006, where she served in many different capacities. Dr. Chan was involved in developing and implementing infant health initiatives, chronic disease prevention programs, and public health emergency preparedness planning.

She had an active role in improving the behavioral health care system in the County by working closely with mental health, social services, and criminal justice partners, including chairing the County’s Opioid Senior Policy Group and Fatal Overdose Review Team.

Fran Phillips, who has been leading the department since May of 2017, will continue to serve as Acting Health Officer for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

