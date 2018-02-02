Anne Arundel County Police make arrest in Gambrills murder

The Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in the murder of Andrew Samir Mehany Kolta who was murdered outside of his apartment in the Village at Waugh Chapel on January 28th.

Homicide Detectives interviewed several witnesses in the Waugh Chapel area around the time of the murder involving Mr. Kolta. In doing so they were able to develop persons and a vehicle of interest. One of the persons of interest was positively identified as Dwayne Stephen Commock, an eighteen year old male from the 17000 block of Aspen Leaf Drive, Bowie, Maryland. Detectives learned Dwayne Commock was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation out of Garrett County.

On Thursday, February 1, 2018 at approximately 3:15 p.m., members of the Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Western District Tactical Patrol Unit located Dwayne Commock along with three other individuals inside the vehicle of interest. Dwayne Commock was taken into custody without incident in the 1500 block of November Circle, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Detectives conducted interviews throughout the evening and night and these interviews produced evidence that positively identified Dwayne Commock as the person who shot and killed Mr. Kolta during an armed robbery. Two other individuals were positively identified as being involved in the robbery/murder of the victim and also taken into custody. They were identified as Shamar Terrence Hamm, a twenty two year old male from the 15000 block of Plumwood Court, Bowie, Maryland, and Celeste Maureen Long, a twenty year old female from the 3800 block of Early Glow Lane, Bowie, Maryland. All three of the suspects were charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of Andrew Kolta.

During the execution of multiple search warrants a handgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle which was consistent with the same characteristics as the weapon used to shoot and kill Mr. Kolta. This investigation revealed this was a crime of opportunity/random act of violence as the facts indicated it to be a citizen robbery/murder.

The Anne Arundel County Police urges citizens to always remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings at all times. Here are some safety tips to help prevent you from becoming the victim of a crime:

Always be aware of your surroundings, vigilant of activity around you and attentive to individuals approaching. Walk purposefully and with confidence. If you think someone is following you, switch directions or cross the street. If the person continues to follow you, move quickly toward an open store or restaurant or a lighted house. Don’t be afraid to yell for help.

Do not allow yourself to be distracted by activity such as talking on your cell phone, listening to music or reading. Protect your electronics by not displaying them.

Try to travel with others, walk in well-traveled areas, and at night in well-lighted areas.

Do not use ATMs that are located in remote areas. Use ATMs during the daylight hours in well-populated areas.

Do not display large amounts of cash when paying for items, and do not display exces­sive jewelry/clothing.

Make sure you have your key out as you approach your door. Always lock your car, even if it’s in your own driveway; never leave your motor running.

If someone tries to rob you, give up your property—don’t give up your life. If you are robbed or assaulted, report the crime to the police. Try to describe the attacker accurately. Your actions may help prevent someone else from becoming a victim.

As the investigation continues to develop the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Andrew Kolta to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source : AACoPD

