“Herrmann
“Washington

Anne Arundel County Police arrest three minors in Wednesday’s Edgewater assault

| February 2, 2018
Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested three juveniles that sent an adult teen to shock-trauma in serious condition on Wednesday night.

The three, all minors, have been charged as adults.  Arrested were Sean Riley Adams, Cora Haily Perez, and Omar Adam Zaharna all of Edgewater.  All three are being held without bond and do not have an attorney listed for them at this time. The charges are robbery, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft.

Severn Bank

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»