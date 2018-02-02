Anne Arundel County Police arrest three minors in Wednesday’s Edgewater assault

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested three juveniles that sent an adult teen to shock-trauma in serious condition on Wednesday night.

The three, all minors, have been charged as adults. Arrested were Sean Riley Adams, Cora Haily Perez, and Omar Adam Zaharna all of Edgewater. All three are being held without bond and do not have an attorney listed for them at this time. The charges are robbery, first degree assault, second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB