Annapolis Police make arrest in BB&T Bank robbery

On January 29th at 1pm the BB&T bank on Hillsmere Dr was robbed by an adult male suspect.

On 02/01 Annapolis detectives received tips identifying Rodney Wakefield, 51, of Annapolis as the suspect in the robbery.

Detectives located Wakefield in the 500 block of Burnside St yesterday and he was arrested. Detectives recovered evidence linking Wakefield to the robbery and he confessed to robbing the bank. Wakefield was charged with armed robbery and other related offenses.

