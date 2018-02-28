Annapolis man charged in murder of Jose Portillo whose body was discovered in Quiet Waters Park

This is an update to three prior stories, here, here, and here. According to The Capital, assault charges against the suspect were dropped on Tuesday. The suspect was suspected of being a member of MS-13 and charged with an assault at Annapolis High School.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced a second arrest in the gang related murder of Jose Portillo. On Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Homicide detectives formally served an arrest warrant on Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez, a twenty year old male from the 1000 block of Madison Street, Annapolis , Maryland. At the time he was served Juan Rodriguez was currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

With witness interviews and evidence collected from the crime scene and surrounding areas the suspect was identified as to his involvement in the murder. Investigation revealed Juan Carlos Sandoval Rodriguez assisted in luring Jose Portillo to the area of Quiet Waters Park where he also actively participated in the murder. The suspect also aided in burying the body of Mr. Portillo in a clandestine grave.

Through coordination with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office the Homicide Unit charged Juan Carlos Sandoval Rodriguez with the following in regards to the murder of Jose Portillo: First and Second Degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. He is currently pending a bail review at this time.

This is a very fluid and active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Suspect:

Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodriguez | 20 | 1000 Block Madison Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

