Annapolis Film Festival hosts “Shorts Challenge” contest on women’s/girl’s issues

Always wanted to make a film? Have the idea but don’t have the dough? Don’t know who to hire for all the aspects that go into filmmaking? Now’s your chance. For the first time the Annapolis Film Festival (AFF) is hosting a Shorts Challenge: Pitch Contest. The winner receives $30,000 in-kind production services to turn their storyline into a film that will premiere next year.

Anyone can enter by submitting a one-page synopsis via email by Sun. Feb. 25, 2018. The synopsis must revolve around this year’s competition theme: Women / Girls’ Issues. Every year the theme will change. Submissions can be narrative or documentary. The top five finalists will be announced Sat. March 3. Finalists will compete in a live pitch to industry professionals and a festival audience at the AFF, March 22-25.

“We created the Shorts Challenge to encourage emerging and evolving filmmakers to dive deep into a pre-selected theme and compete for the most unique, compelling, artistic way to tell that story,” said Patti White, Annapolis Film Festival Director. During the competition, three industry judges will critique the finalists’ pitches. The audience will text to vote. Combined votes from the judges, curators and audience will determine the winner. The winner will be announced at AFF’s Saturday Bash and again at the Best of Fest on Sunday.

The winner of the Shorts Challenge will receive a production package thanks to support from LensProToGo.com, Serious Grip and Electric, Studio Unknown, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and others. The package includes camera/sound rental, lighting gear, original music composition, sound/design mix, and post-production. The package can travel anywhere in the United States. “Even though a lot of filmmakers may have the means to make a short film, having the gift of this production package allows them to do so much more,” explained Lee Anderson, Annapolis Film Festival Director.

“The Shorts Challenge also opens up the playing field so anyone can jump in and launch their passion or career,” added Derek Horne, Annapolis Film Festival Director of Programming. To enter, submit a one-page story proposal by Feb. 25 to: [email protected]. For more entry details go to: www.annapolisfilmfestival.com

There are still a few sponsorship spots available. To sponsor Annapolis’ largest most inclusive Arts Event, go to: http://annapolisfilmfestival.com/support/sponsorship/

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB