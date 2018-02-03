Annapolis Citizen Police Academy to start in March

The Annapolis Police Department will hold an eight week Citizen Police Academy to start March 7. The purpose of the Citizen Police Academy is to educate residents about their local police department, give them a better understanding of law enforcement, how officers work in the community and the specific programs offered by the Annapolis Police Department.

The Academy will meet weekly on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Police Department, 199 Taylor Avenue. Sessions will include classroom learning, field trips and hands on training. The Citizen Police Academy will meet March 7, 14, 21, April 4, 11, 18, 25 and May 2.

Attendees must be at least 18 years old and live or work in Annapolis. Those interested in attending can find more information and complete an online application form on the City’s website at www.annapolis.gov/police. You can also contact Sergeant Nicole Vaden or Corporal Amy Miguez at 410-268-9000 or [email protected] and [email protected]. All applicants must authorize the Annapolis Police Department to conduct a criminal history background check. Simply having a criminal history does not necessarily exclude you from participating. The application deadline is February 21.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB