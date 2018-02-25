Annapolis Book Festival scheduled for April 28th

Host of MSNBC’s “Hardball” Chris Matthews; White House correspondent April Ryan; best-selling authors Daniel H. Pink, Lisa Genova, Liza Mundy, and Matthew Klam; Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Tom Toles; writer and co-founder of the New Agenda, Amy Siskind; and local authors such as Erika Robuck, Laura Kamoie, Lisa Hillman, T.C. Cameron, and Clementine Fujimura are among many distinguished speakers scheduled to appear at the 2017 Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday, April 28, at The Key School.

The Annapolis Book Festival is a free community event that features a full day of discussions with best-selling authors, as well as book signings, family activities and new and used book sales. The Festival draws approximately 3,000 visitors to Key School each year to celebrate the written word.

In addition to author appearances, the 16th annual Festival includes family-friendly entertainment and educational performances, live music and a variety of interactive children’s activities.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of The Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Designed to promote and celebrate reading among all ages and interests, the event is free and open to the public.

2018 Annapolis Book Festival Authors

We are pleased to announce the following authors will be appearing at the 2018 Festival:

Sebastian Abbott – The Away Game: The Epic Search for Soccer’s Next Superstars

Rafael Alvarez – Basilio Boullosa Stars in the Fountain of Highlandtown

Robbi Behr & Matthew Swanson – The Real McCoys

T.C. Cameron – Navy Football: Return to Glory

Stephanie Dray & Laura Kamoie – My Dear Hamilton: A Novel of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton

Kerry Dunnington – The Seasonal Kitchen

John Eisenberg – The Streak: Lou Gehrig, Cal Ripken Jr., and Baseball’s Most Historic Record

Amitai Etzioni – Avoiding War with China: Two Nations, One World

Clementine K. Fujimura – Cultural Dimensions of Well-Being: Therapy Animals as Healers

Lisa Genova – Every Note Played

Andrea Gonzales – Girl Code: Gaming, Going Viral, and Getting It Done

Garrett Graff – Raven Rock: The Story of the U.S. Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself–While the Rest of Us Die

Annabelle Gurwitch – Wherever You Go, There They Are: Stories About My Family You Might Relate To

Jacob S. Hacker – American Amnesia; How the War on Governent Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper

Barbara Bradley Hagerty – Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife

Jimin Han – A Small Revolution

Leah Henderson – One Shadow on the Wall

Mark Hendricks – Natural Wonders of Assateague Island

Lisa Hillman – Secret No More: A True Story of Hope for Parents with an Addicted Child

Meredith Hindley – Destination Casablance: Exile, Espionage, and the Battle for North Africa in World War II

Amir Husain – the Sentient Machine: The Coming Age of Artificial Intelligence

McKay Jenkins – Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet

Matthew Klam – Who is Rich?

Michael E. Mann & Tom Toles – The Madhouse Effect: How Climate Change Denial Is Threatening Our Planet, Destroying Our Politics, and Driving Us Crazy

J.G. McClure – The Fire Lit & Nearing

Liza Mundy – Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II

Daniel H. Pink – When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing

Courtney Pippin-Mathur – Dragons Rule, Princesses Drool!

Amy Poeppel – Small Admissions

Denise Robbins & John R. Wennersten – Rising Tides: Climate Refugees in the Twenty-First Century

Erica Robuck – #Hockeystrong

April Ryan – The Presidency in Black and White: My Up-Close View of Four Presidents and Race in America

Paul Scharre – Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War

Jared Yates Sexton – The People Are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore: A Story of American Rage

Amy Siskind – The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year

J.J. Strong – Us Kids Know

Grant Wahl – Master of Modern Soccer: How the World’s Best Play the Twenty-First-Century Game

Panels, many of which will be broadcast live on C-SPAN Book TV, include:

Living in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet

Cloak and Dagger: Hidden Stories of WWII

Avoiding War with China

Life Reimagined: Surviving Middle Age

The Opioid Epidemic: A Parent’s Story

The Art and Craft of Flash Fiction

Navy Football: Return to Glory

Designated Survivors: The Government’s Secret Plan to Save Itself

Natural Wonders of Assateague

And more…

2018 Annapolis Book Festival Family Activities

Here is a sampling of the family activities at the Festival:

Tech Village Activities



Drones/Spheros – Kids experience the thrill of flying a drone and are introduced to programming and robotics with this hands-on educational robotic play.

Lego Battle Bricks – Kids go head-to-head in a Lego brick-building challenge.

Wind Tunnel – Children can build a creation that floats and maintains itself in the wind tunnel.

Marble Run – Kids design their own tracks and guide their marbles to its goal.

Stomp Rockets – Kids craft the aerodynamics of their rockets and watch them fly

Outdoor Activities

Zoo in My Room – Big Barn Puppets present a unique “puppet musical” with nearly life-sized puppets and realistic barnyard sets.

Fear Factor – This high energy offering presents hair-raising challenges and dares for children to compete in while they learn things about nature through their five senses.

Victor Bowman’s Science Show – Children get engaged and involved in science learning fun!

Glory Games – Punt, Pass, Kick – Kids will test their football skills through various calisthenics and skill drill activities.

Cardboard Challenge – Nothing is Impossible; the teamwork and big dreams cardboard challenge. This is a free build cardboard activity where kids can use their imagination to create anything they can dream up from their favorite book.

Princess and Dragons for a Day Face Painting – Children can tansform into a dazzling princess or a magnificent dragon or any creature imaginable at this face painting station.

Detective Hunt – The McCoy detectives search for the Obezag and discover a special prize.

