American Heart Month: Resources from AACo Department of Health

February is American Heart Month, and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health urges county residents to improve their heart health. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in Anne Arundel County and the United States. The most common type is coronary artery disease, which can lead to a heart attack. Follow these simple tips to reduce your risk:

· Eat a healthy diet, including foods low in fat and high in fiber.

· Get regular physical activity.

· If you smoke, quit!

· Maintain a healthy weight.

· Ask your doctor about health screenings that are right for you.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart disease. Talk with your health care provider about how often you should check your blood pressure. For heart health information, visit the Heart Healthy Living section under “More Ways to Health” at www.LearnToLiveHealthy.org.

