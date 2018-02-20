After nearly 24 hours, barricaded suspect taken into custody on Broadneck peninsula

On February 19, 2018 at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Red Cedar Road for an overdose/possible suicidal subject. The adult male caller stated that he was home alone and had taken illegal drugs. He began talking irrationally and making statements that indicated he was having hallucinations. As officers and fire department personnel arrived at his residence, the subject advised the 911 call taker that he had a gun and continued making irrational statements and having hallucinations.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and were able to confirm that no one else was inside the residence with the subject. After several failed attempts to have the subject exit the residence, the department’s Quick Response Team (QRT) was dispatched for additional resource/assistance. As officers were talking to the subject via cell phone, the subject fired several gun shots inside the residence.

Officers maintained dialogue with the individual throughout the night and into the day on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. At several points during the day, the subject fired rounds at officers outside the residence. Crisis negotiators continued their efforts throughout the day, and, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the individual was safely taken into custody. No officers were injured during this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are currently pending. Information regarding the identity of the individual is being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.

Source : AACoPD

