Abrakadoodle summer camps on the horizon

Camp planning time is here and creative art education company Abrakadoodle is pleased to announce its Summer Camps to engage and inspire children with art adventures that will be offered in partnership with Anne Arundel Recreation and Parks. Abrakadoodle is offering a wide variety of fun themed art camps for kids ages 4-6 and entering grades 2-6 at a variety of school locations. Please visit www.aacounty.org/recparks to learn more and to register.

“Wild and fun to the extreme – that’s what Abrakadoodle’s art camps offer to parents seeking high quality art programming,” commented Rosemarie Hartnett, President & Co-Founder of Abrakadoodle. “Summer is an opportune time for kids to build skills as innovators as they discover their inner artist, and our art camps are designed to spark imaginations while enabling students to discover artists, art forms and styles while taking part in music and games in a fun and inspiring environment.”

Abrakadoodle’s camp themes include – Great Big Messy Art Camp; Mad About Movies; Under the Sea; Really Big, Gigantic and Teeny Tiny Art; Doodle Around the World; Pirates, Princes and Princesses Camp, and Big Circus Camp. These camp programs represent a range of interests that engage children in hands-on art and creative discovery at its best.

It’s not too late to offer Abrakadoodle art camps and in-school field trips at your location this year. Contact Cecilia Hazelton, Education Director [email protected] or call (301) 464-0700. Get the details regarding Abrakadoodle programs and sites or enroll by visiting www.abrakadoodle.com/md-bowie-annapolis/.

