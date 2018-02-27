AACPS Board seeking public input on redistricting in North and West County

The Board of Education today announced its schedule of public briefings, public hearings, and upcoming votes regarding the redistricting processes now under way in the west county and north county areas.

The Board is considering a recommendation from Superintendent George Arlotto to shift students who live in the Maryland City Elementary School attendance zone from MacArthur Middle School to Meade Middle School, effective in the 2018-2019 school year. Those students would continue to attend Meade High School. Current seventh-graders at MacArthur Middle School who live in the Maryland City Elementary School attendance zone would have the option of remaining at MacArthur Middle School for their eighth-grade year.

The plan is identical to that recommended by a committee of community residents.

Dr. Arlotto’s other proposal would take effect in the 2020-2021 school year. It would shift kindergarten students from the Ferndale Early Education Center to the newly revitalized George Cromwell Elementary School and also move prekindergarten students from Hilltop Elementary School to Ferndale.

The plan is nearly identical to that recommended by a committee of community residents.

The Board has announced the following schedule with respect to both processes:

MARYLAND CITY REDISTRICTING PROPOSAL

Community briefing on Dr. Arlotto’s recommendations, 7 p.m., February 27, 2018, Meade Middle School. This meeting will provide an overview of both plans and allow attendees to ask questions, but no public testimony will be taken.

Public hearings on proposal, 7 p.m., March 6, 2018, at North County High School and 7 p.m., March 13, 2018, at Meade Middle School. Testimony on both plans will be taken at both hearings.

Board of Education vote on redistricting proposal, 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018. No public testimony will be taken at this meeting.

CROMWELL/FERNDALE/HILLTOP REDISTRICTING PROPOSAL

Community briefing on Dr. Arlotto’s recommendations, 7 p.m., February 20, 2018, North County High School. This meeting will provide an overview of both plans and allow attendees to ask questions, but no public testimony will be taken.

Public hearings on proposal, 7 p.m., March 6, 2018, at North County High School and 7 p.m., March 13, 2018, at Meade Middle School. Testimony on both plans will be taken at both hearings.

Board of Education vote on redistricting proposal, 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018. No public testimony will be taken at this meeting.

More information on the redistricting process and both plans can be found on the AACPS website.

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB