A Chinese New Year Celebration at Maryland Hall this Wednesday

A Chinese New Year celebration with craftsmen and performers from China will be held Wednesday, February 14 in Annapolis at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St., at 6:00 p.m. The festival is free and suitable for all ages. The festival celebrates the beginning of the Chinese Year of the Dog,

From 6:00 to 8:00, craftsmen will demonstrate sugar painting, shadow puppets and puppetry, umbrella painting, Chinese New Year painting, and paper cutting.

At 6:30, there will be a film on China and the Chinese New Year.

Beginning at 7:00, there will be a performance of acrobatics, ethnic dances, traditional music, and Sichuan Opera.

The Chinese New Year celebration is presented by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Chengdu Municipal Government. WAE is a non-profit organization that bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy.

For additional information, check the WAE website at www.worldartists.org.

