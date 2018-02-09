9 more to graduate from Drug Court

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that the Circuit Court Drug Treatment Court will graduate 9 more participants over the course of two ceremonies. The first was held on Monday, February 5th, at 10:00 AM and the second will be Monday, February 26th, at 2:00 PM in Annapolis Circuit Courtroom 4C.

“My office is proud to participate in this collaborative effort to help those suffering from addiction get clean and establish themselves as productive members of our community,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Graduating from Drug Court is no small accomplishment. We are all proud of the hard work and dedication these men and women have displayed over the course of this program.”

Drug Treatment Courts are a specialized docket for non-violent Anne Arundel County residents whose involvement in the criminal justice system is rooted in serious addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Anne Arundel County’s Circuit Court Adult Drug Treatment Court program began in 2005, and works to improve our community through enhanced public safety. By providing judicially-supervised treatment to substance abuse offenders, this program reduces the social and economic costs of criminal activity and traditional incarceration.

This initiative is a collaborative effort among the Circuit Court, the State’s Attorney’s Offices, the Maryland Judiciary Office of Problem Solving Courts, the Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant, the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Office of the Public Defender, the Division of Parole and Probation, and the Department of Health. Relationships with other community agencies such as the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, and the many local treatment providers are considered vital to the success of the program.

For more information, please visit: http://www.circuitcourt.org/ learn-about/drug-treatment- court.

