36th Annual Annapolis Cup scheduled for April 14th

The 36th annual Annapolis Cup croquet match is set for April 14 on the lawn of historic St. John’s College.

Online ticket sales for the contest between St. John’s and the United States Naval Academy begin Feb. 20. Proceeds from the event will benefit student financial aid.

Tickets cost $15 (plus service fee) for persons 13 and older. Children 12 and younger are free. Tent spaces cost $70-100.

Current St. John’s students and Naval Academy midshipmen may enter the match for free. Attendance will be capped at 5,000 people.

The Annapolis Cup draws several thousand people a year to the St. John’s campus to watch the Johnnies take on the neighboring Midshipmen. St. John’s has won the match three years in a row and 28 of 35 times in the history of the event.

For more information on the 2018 Annapolis Cup, visit sjc.edu/croquet.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports