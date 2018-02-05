31-year old killed after being struck by vehicle in Crofton

On February 5, 2018 at approximately 2 am., officers responded for a pedestrian struck on southbound Crain Highway (MD-3) at Transportation Boulevard (just south of MD-424) in Crofton. Initial investigation found that a 2013 Toyota Yaris operated by Rebecca Arden of Havertown, PA, was traveling southbound on MD-3 when a pedestrian tried crossing the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Jesse Ezell, 31, of Greenbelt, was declared dead at the scene by fire department personnel. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The preliminary cause of the crash was the pedestrian’s failure to yield to vehicular traffic when crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk or intersection. Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be contributing factors. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation.

