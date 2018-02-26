26 Career & Tech Ed students finish in top 3 at SkillsUSA competition
Ten Anne Arundel County Public Schools Career and Technology Education students won their respective categories, 10 more finished second, and six others placed third at the recent SkillsUSA Region 3 championships, earning the right to compete in the upcoming state competition.
The following AACPS students won their respective categories:
- Joshua Byrnes, Severna Park High School, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Charles Canter, South River High School, Automotive Service Technology
- Heather Carpintieri, North County High School, Commercial Baking
- Caleb Cobb, South River High School, First Aid – CPR
- John Grace, Glen Burnie High School, Masonry
- Holly Hutcheson, Severna Park High School, Carpentry
- Dustyn Kimmett, Old Mill High School, Welding
- Jerry Parker, Meade High School, Restaurant Services
- Miguel Tejada-Reyes, Annapolis High School, Technical Computer Applications
- Nicholas Steele, Chesapeake High School, Technical Drafting
The following AACPS students placed second in their respective categories:
- Mark Berry, South River High School, Commercial Baking
- Olivia Carhart, Severna Park High School, Cosmetology
- Kody Chaney, South River High School, Welding
- Andrew Hoak, North County High School, Masonry
- Amber Mazan, North County High School, Culinary Arts
- Nina Oliver, Broadneck High School, Nurse Assisting
- Cole Pessagno, South River High School, Automotive Service Technology
- Logan Polson, South River High School, Carpentry
- Tadré Robe, Old Mill High School, Technical Drafting
- William Slaughter, Old Mill High School, Electrical Construction Wiring
The following AACPS students placed third in their respective categories:
- Raymond Boyer, Old Mill High School, Restaurant Services
- Joseph Candella, Arundel High School, Information Tech. Services
- Jared Goldstein, South River High School, Culinary Arts
- Brendan Huebner, Severna Park High School, Automotive Service Technology
- Angel Petersam, North County High School, Technical Computer Applications
- Marshall Teletchea, South River High School, Welding
The above students will be joined by others from the county’s Centers of Applied Technology North and South whose categories were not included in the regional competition in the SkillsUSA Maryland State Competition April 13-14. Students who place first in the state competition will move on to the 54th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, set for June 25-29 in Louisville, Kentucky.
