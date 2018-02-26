26 Career & Tech Ed students finish in top 3 at SkillsUSA competition

Ten Anne Arundel County Public Schools Career and Technology Education students won their respective categories, 10 more finished second, and six others placed third at the recent SkillsUSA Region 3 championships, earning the right to compete in the upcoming state competition.

The following AACPS students won their respective categories:

Joshua Byrnes, Severna Park High School, Electrical Construction Wiring

Charles Canter, South River High School, Automotive Service Technology

Heather Carpintieri, North County High School, Commercial Baking

Caleb Cobb, South River High School, First Aid – CPR

John Grace, Glen Burnie High School, Masonry

Holly Hutcheson, Severna Park High School, Carpentry

Dustyn Kimmett, Old Mill High School, Welding

Jerry Parker, Meade High School, Restaurant Services

Miguel Tejada-Reyes, Annapolis High School, Technical Computer Applications

Nicholas Steele, Chesapeake High School, Technical Drafting

The following AACPS students placed second in their respective categories:

Mark Berry, South River High School, Commercial Baking

Olivia Carhart, Severna Park High School, Cosmetology

Kody Chaney, South River High School, Welding

Andrew Hoak, North County High School, Masonry

Amber Mazan, North County High School, Culinary Arts

Nina Oliver, Broadneck High School, Nurse Assisting

Cole Pessagno, South River High School, Automotive Service Technology

Logan Polson, South River High School, Carpentry

Tadré Robe, Old Mill High School, Technical Drafting

William Slaughter, Old Mill High School, Electrical Construction Wiring

The following AACPS students placed third in their respective categories:

Raymond Boyer, Old Mill High School, Restaurant Services

Joseph Candella, Arundel High School, Information Tech. Services

Jared Goldstein, South River High School, Culinary Arts

Brendan Huebner, Severna Park High School, Automotive Service Technology

Angel Petersam, North County High School, Technical Computer Applications

Marshall Teletchea, South River High School, Welding

The above students will be joined by others from the county’s Centers of Applied Technology North and South whose categories were not included in the regional competition in the SkillsUSA Maryland State Competition April 13-14. Students who place first in the state competition will move on to the 54th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, set for June 25-29 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Source : AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS