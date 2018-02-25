25 students to compete in 30th Annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee

Nineteen public school students and six private school students will vie to become the champion of the 30th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee on February 24, 2018. The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

The county bee is a partnership of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation. This year’s presenting sponsor is Development Facilitators, Inc. The event sponsors are Buffalo Wild Wings, M&T Bank, NTA Life Insurance, and JMT Engineering. The champion sponsors for this year are Educational Systems Federal Credit Union and Daly Computers.

The champion of the county bee wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. There will be other prizes for the county’s top spellers, including monetary awards from the 21st Century Education Foundation as well as reference books and gift items from Merriam-Webster, Bowie Baysox, Touchstones Discussion Project, Southwest Airlines, Oak Contracting, Glen Burnie Regional Library, the AACPS STEM Office, and HALO.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a not-for-profit educational promotion sponsored by The E.W. Scripps Company in conjunction with businesses and community organizations around the world. Each sponsor organizes a spelling bee program in its community with the cooperation of area school officials: private, charter, parochial, public, and home schools.

Participants in this year’s bee, listed in order of the school they represent, are:

Isabella Chase, Grade 8, Annapolis Middle School

Abigail Chalfont, Grade 8, Arundel Middle School

Sophia Jean, Grade 8, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Dylan Borga, Grade 7, Central Middle School

Nathan Thomas, Grade 7, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Middle School Prince Osei, Grade 8, Corkran Middle School

Isak West, Grade 7, Crofton Middle School

Riley Rockwell, Grade 6, George Fox Middle School

Eli Fortier, Grade 8, Indian Creek School

Bria Knee, Grade 7, Lindale Middle School

Haja Bundu, Grade 8, MacArthur Middle School

Neal O’Shea, Grade 7, Magothy River Middle School

Krystyn Naegele, Grade 8, Marley Middle School

Evan Putterman, Grade 6, Meade Middle School

Reagan Jaikeran, Grade 8, Monsignor Slade Catholic School

Oluwashefe Oyemade, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School North

Albert Russell, Grade 8, Old Mill Middle School South

Joseph Robuck, Grade 7, School of the Incarnation

Catcher Salazar, Grade 8, Severn River Middle School

Trey Dring, Grade 7, Severn School

Benjamin Tolley, Grade 8, Severna Park Middle School

Natalie Voorhees, Grade 7, Southern Middle School

Julian Aguayo, Grade 6, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Day School

Elizabeth Kane, Grade 7, St. John the Evangelist

Isabel Messina, Grade 7, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

Source : AACPS

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB