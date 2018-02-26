Local bands battled it out at the Battle of the Bands at Union Jacks

Priddy Music Academy held its 9th Annual Battle of the Bands on February 11th, 2018 at Union Jack’s of Annapolis. The event featured 20 bands. The youngest band member was 6 year old Corrine Rivera, bassist for one of the academy’s newest bands, the Pop Rocks.

Lee Priddy, owner of Priddy Music Academy in Millersville, MD said, “I am still in awe after Sunday’s Battle of the Bands. Priddy Music Academy shined at it’s brightest on a dreary rainy day”

Judge’s included Danny Mays, bassist for Here’s to the Night, PJ Thomas, local performer and Annapolis Musician’s Fund for Musicians show organizer. Linwood Battle, Music Director and keyboardist for Area 301 (MD Music Award winner), and Mike Caimona, owner and founder of 1710 Percussion.

Linwood Battle said afterwards, “It was a blast, won of the best days of my musical career (and yes that’s the way I want to spell it) it was a win to be Included!”

The Emcee for the event was Lee Norwood from Lee Out Loud.

In the Teen Division, Deal With It won first place. The members of Deal With It include Char Lefler, John Priddy, Mackenzie Priddy, Andrew Priddy and Alex Bayne.

Tied for second place in the teen division was Safety 3rd with Brendan Murphy, Sai Talwar, Mackinsey Priddy, Andrew Priddy, and John Priddy and Downside Up with Lucy O’Brien, Mackenzie Priddy, Zachariah Lambert, Andrew Priddy, and John Priddy

In the Tween Division, Savage Cabbage won with a near perfect score after unveiling two new cover songs that blew the crowd away. Members of Savage Cabbage include, Audrey Priddy, Elias Rivera, Sanjay Talwar and Zack Pinnix.

Lead singer of Savage Cabbage said, “It was such an amazing day listening to all of the talented bands. Every one of the musicians sat on the floor in front of the stage and cheered each other on. I can’t believe how much fun we had. I love this academy!”

In second place in the tween division was Rapid Fire. Members of Rapid Fire include, Olivia Blake, Tyler Zachry, Elias Rivera, and Sammy Blake.

In the Kid Division, local kid band Zee Band won against second place AC/DB, the reigning 2016 kids’ division winners. Members of Zee Band include Evie Roath, Julian Ewald, Tyler Zachry and Zane Brennan. Members of AC/DB include, Ben Campion, Chris McCollum, Doug Schwartz and Avery Landis.

The winning bands received $400 each in cash prizes and will be given opportunities to perform at festivals throughout Maryland for the next year.

“I hope we get to go back to the Nextival,” Zane Brennan, guitarist for Zee Band said, “That’s really where we started as a band. It’s still one of our favorite events of the year.”

In addition to the winners of the divisions, eighteen students were awarded Judge’s Pick Awards. These students exhibited skill and showmanship that stood out in an event filled with talented musicians. The judge’s picks included Mackenzie Priddy, Audrey Priddy, Zane Brennan, Aidan Ewald, Andrew Priddy, Sai Talwar, Sanjay Talwar, Char Lefler, Zachariah Lambert, Lucy O’Brien, Nick Ivey, Evie Roath, Kyle Bruther, Ben Campion, Will McCollum, Elias Rivera, Chance Duley, and Ethan Albo.

Sai Talwar, who won a Judge’s Pick for his guitar skills said, “Battle of the Bands is so much fun to watch and support your friends. I’m so grateful to have Mr. Priddy in my life. He’s a wonderful teacher.”

Savage Cabbage, Rapid Fire and Zee Band will be performing a benefit concert at the Severna Park Community Center on March 2nd.

Priddy Music Academy offers lessons in guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and voice. In addition they help create and coach bands for both youth and adult musicians. Priddy Music Academy is located at 8338 Veteran’s Highway, Millersville.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB