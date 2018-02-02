Blues festival receives “Keeping the Blues Alive” award in Memphis
Chesapeake Bay Events is honored to announce that the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival (CBBF) has
|The KBA Award
received the Keeping The Blues Alive Award from the Blues Foundation in Memphis Tennessee.
Don Hooker, founder and CEO of Chesapeake Bay Events and Saran Petska, Event Coordinator and Vice President of Chesapeake Bay Events accepted the award on behalf of all of the loyal fans who return to Sandy Point State park in Annapolis every May, the family and friends who volunteer year after year and the sponsors, without whom we could not succeed.
The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It is considered to be one of the premier Blues Festivals in the world. Outside of providing top caliber entertainment, the festival also gives ALL net proceeds to charity.
Visit www.bayblues.org for more information.
2018 Lineup
- Brian Setzer and the Rockabilly Riot
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
- Delbert McClinton
- Keb’ Mo’ Band
- Doyle Bramhall II
- Shemekia Copeland
- Mike Zito
- Mr. Sipp
- Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
- Heather Gillis Band
- Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton
- Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
- Deanna Bogart Band
Festival information:
The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be held on May 19th and 20th, 2018 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.
Tickets:
Tickets are on sale now. Early bird prices are available until February 28th.
– Saturday Ticket – $60
– Sunday Ticket – $60
– Two Day Ticket – $110
– VIP Packages – SOLD OUT
Please visit www.bayblues.org for more information.
