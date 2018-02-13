13 county dancers earn all-state honors

Thirteen county high school dancers earned All-State honors and four others earned honorable mention at the 29th annual Maryland Public High School Dance Showcase recently at Goucher College.

The All-State dancers, who earned their spots through auditions after being nominated by their dance company directors, are:

Lauren Anderson, Southern High School

Jasmine Caffee, AACPS Performing and Visual Arts Program

Ella Collings, Severna Park High School

Casie Curry, Old Mill High School

Erin Diehl, Severna Park High School

Cameron Gore, South River High School

Julia Hansen, Arundel High School

Caitlyn Haslam, Meade High School

Elizabeth Hines, Severna Park High School

Andrea Johnson, Arundel High School

Jenna Kasten, Severna Park High School

Maeve Pioli, Broadneck High School

Rachel Schrier, Arundel High School

The following dancers were named Honorable Mention All-State:

Kylie Freeburger, Northeast High School

Sarina LeCroy, Southern High School

Stephanie Love, Arundel High School

Halle Neal, Severna Park High School

“Our dance program continues to uphold the legacy of impeccable performance and achievements,” said Nicole Deming, AACPS’ Dance Teacher Specialist, who oversees the county’s dance program. “I continue to be amazed at the level of excellence our dancers and dance company directors demonstrate.”

To see photos of All-State dancers, click here.

Source : AACPS

