13 county dancers earn all-state honors
Thirteen county high school dancers earned All-State honors and four others earned honorable mention at the 29th annual Maryland Public High School Dance Showcase recently at Goucher College.
The All-State dancers, who earned their spots through auditions after being nominated by their dance company directors, are:
- Lauren Anderson, Southern High School
- Jasmine Caffee, AACPS Performing and Visual Arts Program
- Ella Collings, Severna Park High School
- Casie Curry, Old Mill High School
- Erin Diehl, Severna Park High School
- Cameron Gore, South River High School
- Julia Hansen, Arundel High School
- Caitlyn Haslam, Meade High School
- Elizabeth Hines, Severna Park High School
- Andrea Johnson, Arundel High School
- Jenna Kasten, Severna Park High School
- Maeve Pioli, Broadneck High School
- Rachel Schrier, Arundel High School
The following dancers were named Honorable Mention All-State:
- Kylie Freeburger, Northeast High School
- Sarina LeCroy, Southern High School
- Stephanie Love, Arundel High School
- Halle Neal, Severna Park High School
“Our dance program continues to uphold the legacy of impeccable performance and achievements,” said Nicole Deming, AACPS’ Dance Teacher Specialist, who oversees the county’s dance program. “I continue to be amazed at the level of excellence our dancers and dance company directors demonstrate.”
To see photos of All-State dancers, click here.
