Works of Capital photogs, McKerrow, Gillespie, and Cole to be exhibited at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

Matthew Cole began his career as an intern at The Capital in 2005, learning from more seasoned staff photographers about the craft of the trade. After his internship was completed, he freelanced part time for the paper until I was hired on as a staff member in 2012. The Capital has been the only publication he has worked for during his 13 years as a professional photographer. Since his full time appointment in 2012, he has won seven press awards from the MDDC Press Association.

Paul W. Gillespie began his career in Maryland, as a staff photojournalist at the Maryland Gazette in October, 2000. Two years later he joined the staff of their sister paper The Capital in Annapolis. Prior to moving to Maryland he was a freelancer for The Press of Atlantic City and a staff photojournalist at The Current newspaper group. Paul first got into photography when he bought a 35mm film camera for his 21st birthday in 1991. After taking a few photography classes at the Atlantic Community College in New Jersey, he got his start in the photography business working as an assistant to a commercial photographer in 1995 in NJ. He has won several MDDC awards for photojournalism including an AP award.

Joshua McKerrow began his 18 year career as a photojournalist with the Baltimore Sun Media Group in 2000 at the Aegis Newspaper in Harford County, Maryland. In 2004 he was hired at The Capital Newspaper in Annapolis, and has been there ever since. In that time he has won numerous awards for his photojournalism and video work. His work has been seen in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and often in The Baltimore Sun. He is also a showing artist, with his most recent shows being in Baltimore at the Ottobar in 2016 and Annapolis at 49 West in 2014. In addition he is a theater director and projections designer, with his most recent projection design being seen at the Annapolis Shakespeare Company in 2017’s “A Christmas Carol”.