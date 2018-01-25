Win some tickets to see the Capitals take on the Maple Leafs in Annapolis

The Capitals will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 3rd! Right here in Annapolis. Outside. At Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Tickets are going fast, but you have a chance to win a pair. Well, 6 pair.

The Capitals along with Budweiser have teamed up and as we get closer to outdoor hockey in Annapolis, you cheer on the Caps from your favorite Annapolis bars and restaurants on the Red Light Tour.

Fans who visit designated Annapolis Red Light Tour stops and share their experience on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #LightUpAnnapolis will have the chance to win free Budweiser swag and products, Caps prizes and even 2 game tickets! One pair will be given away each night! All you need to do is use the hashtag while out at your favorite bar and share it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter–that’s it. Pro Tip: Make sure that the privacy settings are set to public so the folks at Budweiser and the Capitals can see the hashtag and find you!

So where to go? Here’s the list!

