Vacation Express announces new flights from BWI to Cozumel

Vacation Express, a tour operator known for their exclusive, non-stop flights and affordable all-inclusive vacation packages, is bringing non-stop service to Cozumel from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Swift Air, LLC. flights are four-night rotations departing various days of the week from June 2, 2018 to August 21, 2018.

Vacation Express has been sending travelers to the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica for over 25 years, but these exclusive flights to Cozumel are new for the company, marking the first year that travelers in the Baltimore area will be able to take advantage of Vacation Express’ exclusive package deals at all-inclusive resorts on Mexico’s largest inhabited island.

The flights will be operated by Swift Air, LLC. on a Boeing 737 aircraft with early departures and late returns for an optimal vacation experience. For additional information, please visit VACATIONEXPRESS.com or speak with a local travel agent.

