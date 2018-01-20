USNA’s Director of Safety wins “Dr. Martin Luther Kin, Jr. Drum Major Award”

The U.S. Naval Academy’s Director of Safety, Capt. Robert A. Dews Jr., received the “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Award” at this the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Dinner at La Fountaine Bleue in Glen Burnie, Md.

The award recognizes an individual or organization that keeps the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alive through their words, deeds and actions. The event is hosted by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee.

Capt. Dews has a long history of giving back to the communities in which he has lived throughout his Navy career. He has served as a Big Brother in Big Brothers of Maryland, a mentor in the Junior Achievement program, and a Red Cross volunteer and board member.

Capt. Dews continued his commitment to serving the local community upon transfer to the Naval Academy in 2015. At the Naval Academy, Dews currently serves as a Midshipman Remediator and the Officer Representative for the Naval Academy Gospel Choir.

In the community, he serves as the Acting President of the Annapolis Chapter of the National Naval Officers Association, and as a mentor for “Brandon’s Coalition of Success,” providing weekly opportunities, motivation and support to five to seven males lacking effective support systems in their communities. Dews is also a member of the Annapolis Rotary Club and the Annapolis Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, where he serves as a mentor in support of the Guide Right mentorship program and a volunteer for several outreach efforts.

In 1988, Alderman Carl O. Snowden founded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner. The dinner was designed to honor the legacy of Dr. King by honoring men and women who through their deeds, words, and actions, helped keep his legacy alive. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner started in Annapolis and has attracted more than 1,000 patrons annually throughout the metropolitan region.

