Two Severna Park Seniors plant trees for the Bay

Emma Kearney and Emma Witham, Severna Park High School Seniors, worked with their group of five sophomores to create a new Leadership III project, Trees for the Bay. This project was completed within the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute, a program which encourages students to make a positive impact on their community and develop themselves as a leader.

Kearney and Witham partnered with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay who provided the necessary tools, trees, and assistance for the tree planting through their program Trees for Sacred Places. The trees were planted at St. Martin’s in the Field, a local church, on November 18 with the help of many volunteers from National Honor Society, other leadership students, and St. Martin’s in the Field. In total 31 native trees were planted on the property of the church, brightening up their landscape while protecting the environment.

Aside from planting trees, the girls also visited the church twice to educate the younger members about the importance of their project, and of trees in general. The first visit, the girls read books to the younger children and had an educational PowerPoint and videos for the older children. On their second visit, Kearney and Witham took a second-grade class on a nature scavenger hunt while explaining the importance of trees to our community.

Kearney and Witham created this project to change their local environment while educating the future generations at the same time. Living in a country and time where our environment has always been put on the back burner, the girls are passionate to strike change and excite their community to do the same. Kearney and Witham are grateful for the opportunity to help their community thanks to the help of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB