TSA’s Pre✓® now available at Maryland MVA location in Annapolis and Glen Burnie

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has taken another step in enhancing the customer’s experience by expanding its TSA Pre✓® and Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card services to the Glen Burnie branch office. Glen Burnie is the last of six locations that have added the services in a rollout that started in July 2017, furthering the Hogan Administration’s efforts to improve access to information and resources for Maryland residents.

“As a ‘one-stop-shop’ for customers, MDOT can handle licensing, identification and vehicle needs — and now address travel and work-related needs too,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

Customers who sign up for TSA Pre✓®, a time-saving program that allows enrollees to expedite the airport screening process, can keep on their shoes, belts, and light jackets, leave laptops in their cases and 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels in their carry-on bags. MDOT MVA’s Glen Burnie branch has enrolled nearly 100 people in the program since it began offering the service on December 22, 2017. Statewide, nearly 6,300 Marylanders have signed up for TSA Pre✓® through MDOT MVA’s program, which first started offering the services in July 2017, and enrollment continues to rise.

In addition, MDOT MTA has issued 1,629 TWIC cards, which are required for maritime workers, including terminal employees, longshoremen, truck drivers and contractors, to access secure locations at Maryland port facilities.

“I am pleased to see thousands of customers have benefited from these services since we introduced them last summer,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine Nizer. “MDOT MVA will continue to look for ways to expand the services offered throughout the state to enhance the convenience for our customers.”

TSA Pre✓® and TWIC card services also are offered in the Annapolis, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Salisbury and Waldorf MDOT MVA offices for easy customer access Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For more information about TSA Pre✓® or how to obtain a TWIC card, visit www.mva.maryland.gov.

