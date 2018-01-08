Tickets now on sale for the Annapolis Rotary’s 15th Annual Black Tie & Diamonds Gala

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Black Tie and Diamonds Gala hosted by the Rotary Club of Annapolis. The benefit will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Westin Annapolis Hotel at Westgate Circle in Annapolis. Valet parking will be available.

Guests can enjoy an open bar and hors d’oeuvres while perusing a silent auction with many great items up for bid. Following will be a seated surf and turf dinner with a live auction. There will be special items, great trips, and a signature diamond piece donated by Zachary’s. The evening will be topped with a decadent dessert and dancing to music by NightLife Band.

Annually the Rotary Club of Annapolis selects a charity to benefit from the proceeds. This year the beneficiary is the Y in Central Maryland, Anne Arundel County programs. Located on Governor Ritchie Highway in Arnold and on Magothy Beach Road in Pasadena, the Y provides programs for the entire family; helps at-risk youth with mentoring, leadership and skills development; and has facilities such as pools, gyms and racquetball courts.

Co-chairmen Steve Hall and E.J. Amyot, both Rotarians, ask if the public knows the following facts:

That the Y’s of Anne Arundel County provide more than $70,000 in financial aid for more than 100 children in the county?

That $250 pays for a child’s one week of summer camp?

That $500 covers two months of before and after school enrichment?

That $2,500 pays for three months of Y pre-school?

That the Y of Central Maryland is the largest non-governmental provider of youth development programs in the region and serves more than 108,000 youth?

Gala tickets are $175 per person and $1,750 for a table of 10. It is possible to select a table in the ballroom. To purchase, go to http://www.annapolisrotary.org/black-tie-diamonds. For information, call 410-693-6975.

