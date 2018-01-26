Three St. Andrew’s Day School students have exhibits at Walters Art Museum

Saint Andrew’s Day School students Madison Bieberich (grade 3,) Madison Keen (grade 7,) and Hannah Nolte (grade 8) have pieces on display in the AIMS Student Art Exhibition at the Walters Art Museum. The dates of the exhibition are Wednesday, January 24 – Sunday, February 4.

The Walters Art Museum and the Association for Independent Maryland and DC Schools (AIMS) are excited to celebrate the artistic achievement of students in grades K–12. This year’s exhibition will feature works in a variety of mediums from over 25 AIMS schools, showcasing the creative learning taking place in arts classrooms throughout the Baltimore area.

A reception for participating student artists, families, and friends will take place on January 28, 2018, from 1–3 p.m. Student Art Shows at the Walters bring together teachers, students, families, and friends to celebrate the imagination and talent of Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

Saint Andrew’s Day School is a private school located in Edgewater, Maryland, educating students in grades PreK through 8.

