The United States Army Concert Field Band to perform at North County High School

The Maryland Concert Series proudly presents The United States Army Concert Field Band 7:30 p.m. Saturday January 27, 2018 in the North County High School auditorium, 10 E. First Ave. in Ferndale.

The U.S. Army Field Band’s elite 65-member instrumental ensemble has performed in all 50 states and around the world. Their musical program for all ages will include marches, overtures, patriotic songs and instrumental solos.

Admission is free.

The lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. Season subscriptions can be purchased at the box office for reduced rate for the remainder of the season which includes performances on Feb. 24 by the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra and April 28 by the American Rogues.

Prior to the show and during intermission, local crafters, artisans and vendors will be selling local art work and holiday gift items in the auditorium lobby. The North County High School Pom Squad will sell refreshments.

Weather related cancelations or postponements will be posted at www.mdconcertseries.org.

For details contact membership chair Wayne Wright at 443-962-4012 or [email protected], vice president Donna Driver at [email protected] or visit the Website mdconcertseries.org.

