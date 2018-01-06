The Idol Kings and Martin Barre of Jethro Tull coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp (2nd Show Added)
Saturday, January 20
8pm | $24.50
Marcus Johnson w. Special Guest Phillip “Doc” Martin
Thursday, February 15
8pm | $35
Band Of Friends: A Celebration Of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKenna
Wednesday, April 11
8pm | $29.50
Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
Saturday, October 6
8pm | $40
Jane Monheit
Friday, October 12
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/04 The Levin Brothers
01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock
01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight
01/12 Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL
01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
01/17 John Sebastian
01/18 Junior Brown
01/19 & 01/20 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp
01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee
01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall
01/21 Cowboy Mouth
01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players
01/24 Gaelic Storm
01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book
01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show
01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee
01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)
01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR
02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce
02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan
02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee
02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/08 Walter Beasley
02/09 The Capitol Steps
02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit
02/11 Trouble Funk
02/14 Melanie Fiona
02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin
02/17 The Association
02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates
02/20 Jefferson Starship
02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour
02/22 Parsonsfield
02/23 Nick Moss Band
02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee
02/24 Keiko Matsui
02/25 Oleta Adams
02/26 Uriah Heep
02/27 + 28 Graham Nash
