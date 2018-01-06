The Idol Kings and Martin Barre of Jethro Tull coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp (2nd Show Added)

Saturday, January 20

8pm | $24.50

Marcus Johnson w. Special Guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

Thursday, February 15

8pm | $35

Band Of Friends: A Celebration Of Rory Gallagher feat. Davy Knowles, Gerry McAvoy & Ted McKenna

Wednesday, April 11

8pm | $29.50

Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

Saturday, October 6

8pm | $40

Jane Monheit

Friday, October 12

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

01/04 The Levin Brothers

01/05 + 06 Bruce In the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

01/07 Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year Featuring Maggie Sansone & Robin Bullock

01/10 + 11 Brian McKnight

01/12 Comedian Jeff Richards of SNL

01/13 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

01/14 + 15 Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

01/17 John Sebastian

01/18 Junior Brown

01/19 & 01/20 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

01/21 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Presents Legends of Rock *All Ages Matinee

01/21 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

01/21 Cowboy Mouth

01/23 Billy Strings w. Dirty Grass Players

01/24 Gaelic Storm

01/25 Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October: An Open Book

01/26 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/27 High Voltage: The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Show

01/28 Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones and The High Divers *All Ages Matinee

01/28 Justin Townes Earle w. H.C. McEntire (of Mount Moriah)

01/30 Howie Day w. DEMAR

02/01 G. Love & Special Sauce

02/02 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/03 Rachael Price (of Lake Street Dive) & Vilray *All Ages Matinee

02/03 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/08 Walter Beasley

02/09 The Capitol Steps

02/10 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 6th Annual Heart Health Foundation Benefit

02/11 Trouble Funk

02/14 Melanie Fiona

02/15 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Phillip “Doc” Martin

02/17 The Association

02/18 John Oates of Hall & Oates

02/20 Jefferson Starship

02/21 Robert Stevenson of A Silent Film: All Good Things Tour

02/22 Parsonsfield

02/23 Nick Moss Band

02/24 Rachael Yamagata: Songs -Stories – Solo Tour *All Ages Matinee

02/24 Keiko Matsui

02/25 Oleta Adams

02/26 Uriah Heep

02/27 + 28 Graham Nash

