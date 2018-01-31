Teen severely beaten in Edgewater, flown to shock-trauma

Just before 10:00pm on Wednesday night, EMS and police crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Ridge Road in the Woodland Beach section of Edgewater for an assault.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they began to treat a 19-year old male with multiple injuries. A helicopter was dispatched to transport the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore for severe, multiple system trauma. His condition is very critical and the injuries are considered life threatening.

We have learned that the victim was also hit by a vehicle. We are not sure if it was in connection with the assault or as a separate accident after the assault.

The police report is not yet available, and this story will be updated as soon as possible.

