SpinSheet and 11 others receive travel award from Southwest Airlines

A dozen county-based small businesses will take advantage of out-of-state sales opportunities and employee training events thanks to the Runway to Success Program Powered by Southwest Airlines. The program, which is an initiative of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC), provides a Southwest Airlines roundtrip flight e-pass to qualified companies wishing to travel outside of Maryland to enhance their marketing and sales or provide for workforce training. The awardees include:

BAON Enterprises, LLC, Annapolis

Cheaper Than a Geek, Crofton

Diverse Concepts, Inc., Millersville

Elevate Life, Annapolis

Glacier Security, Odenton

Herrington on the Bay , Rose Haven

Paradise Donuts, Linthicum

Partners in Care, Pasadena

ServPro of Annapolis/Severna Park, Arnold

Spatial GIS, Odenton

SpinSheet Publishing, Annapolis

TargetGov, Linthicum

“The businesses that were awarded the flight e-passes represent a wide range of industries from technology to hospitality to service providers,” AAEDC CEO Julie Mussog. “These companies also represent a number of locations around Anne Arundel County so overall this is quite a showcase of the diversity of our business community.”

“Southwest champions causes that matter most in the communities we serve and in the lives of our customers just like this business opportunity. We expect this experience to positively impact not only the businesses and their staff development but the community as well,” said Karen Price-Ward, Southwest Airlines Community Affairs & Grassroots Regional Leader.

The Runway to Success Program Powered by Southwest Airlines was launched in October. The initiative targets businesses with under 100 employees that generate annual revenue of less than $10 million. Through a first-come, first-serve application process, companies were required to detail their marketing goals, travel plans and staff assignments. The flight e-passes will allow these businesses to fly to business events held in various Southwest Airlines destinations such as Nashville, Cincinnati, Chicago, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Diego, Ft. Lauderdale and Jacksonville.

As an added value, companies could also use Runway to Success with SWABIZ, Southwest Airlines’ corporate booking tool. The application allows businesses to manage and track its travel program. Companies that create a SWABIZ account are able to access the same low fares found on Southwest.com as well as SWABIZ exclusive offers.

Runway to Success may be used in conjunction with Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation’s Workforce Training Grant program. Qualified businesses located in the county can be reimbursed up to 50% of the cost per employee to cover on-the-job training, classroom/ offsite training, purchasing training software, and train-the-trainer scenarios to benefit new and incumbent workers. The program covers a maximum of $1,000 per employee.

