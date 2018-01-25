Special Irish History Dinner presented by Derek Warfield

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones are coming to Killarney House in Davidsonville, MD, for two nights only, February 21st and 22nd , 2018 (Thursday already 50% sold out!). Doors open at 7:30 pm with shows starting at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $25 and are available online at www.KillarneyHousePub.com.

In addition to these two performances, Derek Warfield will present a lecture entitled “The Music and Song of Ireland” at 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 22nd at Killarney House. The dinner is a special addition to the History Dinner lineup featured at Killarney House, Galway Bay in Annapolis, and Brian Boru in Severna Park each year. The dinner includes a three-course Irish meal and the lecture for $25 per person. Seating is limited for the dinner on February 22, and reservations can be made by calling Killarney House at 410-798-8700.

Music, song and poetry are an integral part of Irish heritage and history. References to their importance are found in Ireland’s earliest recorded written texts, and references to music are present in Ireland’s most ancient historical manuscripts and famed mythological tales and stories. Ireland is a nation of singers and musicians, and its national emblem, “The Harp of Erin,” is a musical instrument. In his lecture, Derek will discuss the narrative song and ballad – the oldest and often most neglected parts of Ireland’s musical and literary tradition – and how Irish heritage still influences our lives and music today.

