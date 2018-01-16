South County Concert Association presents the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra

The South County Concert Association present the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra who will be performing at Southern High School, 4400 Solomons Island Rd, (Rt. #2) Harwood, MD.

The 40 piece orchestra, consisting of local talent, will be performing a variety of classical to pop music on January 28, 2018 at 3 p.m. Among the performers will be three winners of the state-wide high school Young Artist Competition.

Admission is free to subscribers of The South County Concert Association (SCCA) and the Anne Arundel Community Concert Association (AACCA).

General admission is $25 per person. Mid season subscriptions of $45 per person, $55 for single parent family and $110 for two parent family may be purchase for those wanting to attend the six remaining concerts of the 2017-2018 season.

For additional information contact F. R. Gouin at 301-789-3295, Betty Knupp at 410-956-4881 or www.southaacountyconcerts.org.

